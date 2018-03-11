Madison Keys falls victim to nerves and Danielle Collins at Paribas Open

Unseeded Taylor Fritz of Palos Verdes reached the third round for the second straight year with a 6-4, 7-6(4) upset of No. 27 seed Andrey Rublev of Russia. Fritz, who served nine aces with no double faults, will face No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria or Fernando Verdasco of Spain. "I feel like I got a lot of momentum and played really well in a lot of the big moments of the match," said Fritz, a huge crowd favorite at Stadium 2…. No. 5 seed Dominic Thiem of Austria held off 19-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece to win 6-2, 3-6, 6-3…. No. 12 Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic advanced in straight sets over Maximilian Marterer of Germany… No. 30 seed Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay defeated 18-year-old Canadian Denis Shapovalov 7-6(4), 6-3.