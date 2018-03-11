We're all winners when we get a Williams sisters matchup

Both have been warmly received, drawing applause and encouraging shouts while on the court. Serena, asked about the 2001 match that never happened, brushed the question aside. "I literally didn't even think about it. That's, you know, totally gone out of my mind. First of all, 17 years ago seems like forever ago. Yikes," she said. "I honestly never thought about it. So, again, I would prefer to play someone else, anybody else, literally anybody else, but it has to happen now. So it is what it is."