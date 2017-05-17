Always Dreaming and Classic Empire will start side by side in the Preakness Stakes

To grasp how important Wednesday’s draw was for the 142nd running of the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, all you have to do is examine the moments before the papers were pulled.

Track announcer Dave Rodman implored the crowd of owners, trainers, jockeys, media and hangers-on to be quiet during the draw. Then he asked everyone to relive the exciting stretch run of Always Dreaming in this year’s Kentucky Derby.

What popped up on screens in the luxurious Stronach Group infield tent was Nyquist winning last year’s Derby.

Nobody cared and few even noticed.

The fact is that after running in the 20-horse Kentucky Derby, it doesn’t really matter where you draw in a 10-horse field at Pimlico Race Course.

The two big horses drew side by side, with Always Dreaming (4-5 odds) in the fourth post position and Classic Empire (3-1) in the fifth.

“I don’t think it really matters, as long as everyone breaks cleanly,” said Todd Pletcher, Always Dreaming’s trainer. “I imagine Classic Empire is going to keep a look at where we are” regardless of his post position.

Pletcher did say that if one could he handpick the draw, he would have liked to be outside Conquest Mo Money, who is expected to be the early, but not lightning-fast, speed.

“Like I said before, I wasn’t overly concerned about where we drew,” Pletcher said. “He was four in the Florida Derby, five in the Kentucky Derby. He’s generally a very alert horse away from the gate. He’s a good horse standing in the gate.”

Classic Empire trainer Mark Casse also was nonchalant about the draw.

“If they both break running, they may go at each other from the beginning,” Casse said. “We’ll see. … We’re going at it so we’re not going to sit back and wait.”

The inside and the outside posts are usually considered the worst spots. Conquest Mo Money (15-1) drew the 10th position, but because of his speed it will be no problem. Multiplier (30-1) drew the rail, but he, Senior Investment and Term of Art are the longest shots currently on the board.

Kentucky Derby runner-up Lookin at Lee (10-1) is in the ninth spot and late charging Gunnevera (15-1) is in the sixth.

john.cherwa@latimes.com

Twitter: @jcherwa