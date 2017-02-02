Kentucky Derby hopefuls race Saturday in Robert B. Lewis Stakes at Santa Anita

Victor Espinoza, the rider for Kentucky Derby hopeful Gormley, could have a real dilemma in the months ahead. He’s the jockey for two promising 3-year-olds that are trained by John Shirreffs and owned by Jerry and Ann Moss.

While Gormley is preparing to run in the San Felipe Stakes next month, the promising Royal Mo will make his stakes debut Saturday at Santa Anita in the Robert B. Lewis Stakes that offers 17 qualifying Kentucky Derby points.

Royal Mo, a son of Uncle Mo, was an impressive maiden winner in his first rout race at a mile on Nov. 27 at Del Mar and has been recording swift workouts in the morning.

“He looks like a really nice 3-year-old,” Shirreffs said.

But what happens if Royal Mo and Gormley are in the same race? Who does Espinoza get to ride?

“It’s a tough call,” Shirreffs said. “They’re pretty close. We hope we have to make a decision like that. It would be great.”

There are five horses in Saturday’s 1 1/16-mile race. Trainer Doug O’Neill has three of the five entrants with Irap, Dangerfield and Term Of Art. Sheer Flattery is the fifth horse.

The Robert B. Lewis will be run as the second race on a nine-race card that has four graded stakes.There’s also the $200,000 Palos Verdes Stakes, the $300,000 San Antonio Stakes and the $200,000 San Marcos Stakes.

ISunday, the Grade I Las Virgenes Stakes for 3-year-old fillies will mark the season debut of Champagne Room, the 2016 champion juvenile filly.

She will have to beat the improving Unique Bella, a daughter of Tapit, whom trainer Jerry Hollendorfer could be soon comparing to his great 4-year-old mare, Songbird.

Unique Bella is trying her first two-turn race. Her margin of victory in two of her races is a combined 17 3/4 lengths. It will be a five-horse field, and to see Champagne Room do battle with Unique Bella should produce quite a racing experience for fans.

eric.sondheimer@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATSondheimer