Vijay Singh gets first Champions victory at Newport Beach

For much of the afternoon, Singh, Pernice, Tolles and McCarron jockeyed for position atop the leaderboard. Singh finally moved into a tie for the top spot at nine under when he birdied the par-four 12th. Soon afterward, Tolles, a 51-year-old journeyman who has not won a professional tournament since a minor league event in 1996 and playing two groups ahead of Singh, moved into the lead alone with a long, curling birdie putt on the par-four 14th.