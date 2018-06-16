Dustin Johnson takes four-shot lead into the weekend at U.S. Open

The collapse came on No. 8, because Poulter’s group started on the back nine. After a tee shot in the fairway, his approach plugged in the right greenside bunker. He bladed his sand shot about 30 yards over green and into the deep fescue. It took him two shots to get out of that tall grass, then he barely got the next one to hold on the green. A two-putt later and his three under had dwindled to even par.