Quarterback Jamie Newman helps Wake Forest upset No. 22 North Carolina State

Jamie Newman threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Jack Freudenthal with 30 seconds left to give Wake Forest a 27-23 upset victory over No. 22 North Carolina State on Thursday night.
Making his first career start, Newman was 22 of 33 for 297 yards with three touchdown passes in the second half to help the Demon Deacons (5-5, 2-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) rally from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter. The 19.5-point underdogs earned their first road victory over a Top 25 team in a decade.
Newman threw a 38-yard scoring pass to Alex Bachman before his 19-yard TD to Greg Dortch pulled Wake Forest to 23-20 with 6:07 left.
N.C. State bled nearly 4 1/2 minutes off the clock before its drive stalled at the Wake Forest 20 with 1:39 left. Newman completed 5 of 8 passes on the possession that followed, taking a hit as he connected with a wide-open Freudenthal over the middle for the go-ahead score.
The Wolfpack advanced to their own 49 before Ryan Finley's final pass for the end zone was intercepted by receiver Scottie Washington — playing defensive back on the last play — to end it.
Finley finished 35 of 52 for 374 yards with a 35-yard touchdown pass to Emeka Emezie and a 2-yard touchdown run for the Wolfpack (6-3, 3-3, No. 14 CFP). They have lost three of four.