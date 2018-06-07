Bryan Colangelo resigns from 76ers over secret Twitter accounts

Bryan Colangelo resigned Thursday as president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers in the wake of a scandal involving secret Twitter accounts.
A statement released by 76ers managing partner Josh Harris read, in part, “The Philadelphia 76ers organization has accepted the resignation of President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo, effective immediately. We appreciate Bryan’s many contributions during his time leading our basketball operations and thank him for the work he did in positioning the team for long-term success.
“An independent investigation by New York-based law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP was conducted into certain anonymous social media accounts that posted information concerning the club, personnel, and related topics. It has become clear Bryan’s relationship with our team and his ability to lead the 76ers moving forward has been compromised. Recognizing the detrimental impact this matter had on the organization, Colangelo offered his resignation. We find the situation to be disappointing for our entire organization. We are determined to continue the tremendous progress we have made over the last two seasons in our quest to win an NBA Championship.”
Colangelo had been linked to five anonymous Twitter accounts, four of which leaked sensitive team information, including players’ health histories, and criticized players and coaches.