What just flew onto the court? Oh, nothing — just Isaiah Thomas' tooth [Video]

Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas sported a new look during his team’s playoff game against the Washington Wizards on Sunday.

It was unintentional.

With the Celtics trailing by 15 midway through the first quarter, Thomas made a play for the ball but instead ended up with a mouthful of Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr.’s elbow — and one fewer tooth in his mouth

Check out the video. You can actually see the tooth fly out of Thomas’ mouth, before the Boston point guard retrieves it from the floor and takes it safely off the court.

Isaiah Thomas Loses His Tooth | Wizards vs Celtics | Game 1 | April 30, 2017 | 2017 NBA Playoffs See more videos

"It just bothers me to talk. My tongue goes right through my tooth," Thomas said during his postgame news conference. "I've never had dental problems, so this is new. I've always had teammates that I've always clowned them about the tooth being out, and now I'm one of them. So hopefully we can replace it as soon as possible."

Thomas finished with 33 points and nine assists, and did so with a heavy heart. He had just arrived in Boston at 4 a.m. after attending his sister’s funeral in Tacoma, Wash., the previous day

Chyna Thomas died April 15 after a single-vehicle accident. She would have been 23 on May 2.

"Basketball -- when I'm on the court, it just keeps me going," Thomas said during an on-court interview after the game. "I do everything for my sister now. That’s all I can do."

