Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr thinks LaVar Ball’s recent “outlandish” remarks are not helping his sons. On Thursday, Kerr appeared on a radio show in Chicago to express his thoughts on Ball.
“The fact that everybody keeps talking about him, he seems to be accomplishing whatever he’s trying to accomplish, because the things he says are outlandish,” Kerr told ESPN. “But he keeps getting headlines, and I guess that’s what he wants.”
LaVar, the outspoken father of UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball and Chino Hills High’s LiAngelo and LaMelo, asserted last month that Lonzo is better than Warriors point guard and NBA MVP Stephen Curry.
“I don’t think it’s helping his kids,” said Kerr. “I think it’d be better for them if they can just play and have fun and not have to hear that every day, but whatever. It’s all part of him.”
LaVar told the Los Angeles Times in November, before Lonzo had played his first game at UCLA, that Lonzo would win a national championship, and that all three Ball brothers would be No. 1 overall NBA draft picks.
Earlier in the week, he proclaimed that Lonzo would have beaten Michael Jordan one-on-one during his prime years. He’s also made remarks toward Charles Barkley and LeBron James’ sons.
Lonzo is said to be a one and done, but nothing has been official about him entering the NBA draft. LiAngelo, a senior at Chino Hills, will play for UCLA in the fall, while LaMelo, who had a 92-point game performance last month, has two years of high school left.
