NBA roundup: Irving, James carry load for Cavaliers

Kyrie Irving had 31 points and a career-high 13 assists, and LeBron James scored 29 on Wednesday as the Cleveland Cavaliers won their second game in two nights over the visiting Milwaukee Bucks, 113-102, despite being without two starters.

The NBA champions were not at full strength as Kevin Love didn’t dress for the second straight game with a bruised left knee, and J.R. Smith sat out after breaking his right thumb Tuesday at Milwaukee.

They were missed, but Cleveland’s two biggest stars more than made up for the absences as the Cavaliers won for the eighth time in nine games and were the only home team to win in eight NBA games Wednesday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points and Jabari Parker added 27 for the Bucks.

Oklahoma City 121, at New Orleans 110: Russell Westbrook had 42 points and 10 rebounds, and Alex Abrines scored nine of his 18 points during a pivotal 11-0 run early in the fourth quarter for the Thunder. Anthony Davis had 34 points and 15 rebounds for the Pelicans, who have lost nine of 12.

Houston 125, at Phoenix 111: James Harden had 27 points and 14 assists, propelling the Rockets to their 11th victory in 12 games. Eric Gordon added 24 points off the Rockets’ bench, making seven three-pointers.

Minnesota 92, at Atlanta 84: Andrew Wiggins scored 19 points, Karl-Anthony Towns had 17 points and 18 rebounds, and the Timberwolves earned consecutive wins for the first time since April.

Memphis 98, at Detroit 86: Marc Gasol matched a career high with 38 points on 14-of-17 shooting, and the Grizzlies won the matchup of slumping teams. Memphis ended a three-game losing streak, while Detroit dropped its fourth straight.

Washington 107, at Chicago 97: John Wall had 23 points and nine assists, and the Wizards rallied past the Bulls for their third road victory of the season. Wall did not attempt a shot in the opening 9:30, then scored 19 points in the final three quarters.

Sacramento 94, at Utah 93: DeMarcus Cousins scored 21 points and the Kings rallied from a 20-point deficit to beat the Jazz.

Dallas 96, at Portland 95: Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers back from a 25-point deficit by outscoring the Mavericks, 20-19, in the third quarter, but he missed a three-point try at the buzzer.