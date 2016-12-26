NBA roundup: Piston snap five-game losing streak by beating the Cavaliers

Tobias Harris scored 21 points Monday night to help the Detroit Pistons snap a five-game losing streak with a 106-90 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, who played without LeBron James at Auburn Hills, Mich.

James sat out to rest, missing his third game this season, all three of which Cleveland has lost. The Cavaliers’ five-game winning streak ended on a night when they never led.

Kevin Love had 17 points and 14 rebounds for Cleveland, which was playing its fifth game in seven days and coming off a thrilling one-point win Sunday over Golden State.

at New Orleans 111, Dallas 104: Anthony Davis had 28 points and 16 rebounds for the Pelicans, who have won three of four as they try to climb back into the race for a Western Conference playoff spot.

at Houston 131, Phoenix 115: James Harden had 32 points and 12 assists in three quarters for the Rockets, who never trailed and led by at least 20 points for most of the game after the first quarter.

at Chicago 90, Indiana 85: Dwyane Wade scored 21 points, Nikola Mirotic had a season-high 20 and the Bulls overcame 38.6% shooting to snap a three-game skid.

at Washington 107, Milwaukee 102: Otto Porter had 32 points and 13 rebounds, John Wall had 18 points a season-high 16 assists, and the Wizards erased a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the Bucks, who’d beaten them by 27 points three days earlier in Milwaukee.

at Minnesota 104, Atlanta 90: Karl-Anthony Towns made every shot he took in scoring 22 points, and Zach LaVine hit six three-pointers for the Timberwolves. Towns was eight for eight from the field, including three three-pointers, and hit all three of his free-throws.

at Orlando 112, Memphis 102: Aaron Gordon scored 30 points to lead the Magic past the flat-looking Grizzlies.

at Brooklyn 120, Charlotte 118: Randy Foye’s buzzer-beating three-pointer won it for the Nets, who stopped their five-game losing streak and the Hornets’ three-game win streak.

Toronto 95, at Portland 91: Kyle Lowry scored 27 points and the Raptors won their franchise-best seventh consecutive road game over the skidding Trail Blazers, who have lost 10 of their last 11 and played without injured All-Star guard Damien Lillard.