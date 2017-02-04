NBA: Hassan Whiteside, Miami Heat win 10th in a row

Hassan Whiteside scored 30 points and grabbed 20 rebounds, Dion Waiters needed only 10 shots to score 21 points and the Miami Heat pushed their winning streak to 10 games with an easy 125-102 win over the visiting Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.

Whiteside had a double-double after the first 9:38, and posted the first 30-20 game of his career even while sitting out the fourth quarter.

The 10-game streak is the longest current one in the NBA, and ties Houston for the second-longest this season. Golden State won 12 in a row in November.

at San Antonio 121, Denver 97: Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker scored 18 points each to help Gregg Popovich become the winningest coach with a single franchise in league history. Popovich earned his 1,128th victory to pass former Utah coach Jerry Sloan.

Cleveland 111, at New York 104: LeBron James had 32 points and 10 assists, becoming the youngest player to surpass 28,000 points, Kevin Love added 23 points and 16 rebounds in his return from back spasms, and the Cavaliers won for the ninth straight time against the Knicks. They didn’t even need Kyrie Irving, who didn't play because of right quadriceps soreness.

at Washington 105, New Orleans 91: John Wall had 24 points and 13 assists, and the Wizards held the Pelicans scoreless for the final 5:52 of the fourth quarter for their seventh straight win. Washington also extended its home winning streak to 17 games, second-longest in franchise history.

at Atlanta 113, Orlando 86: Paul Millsap scored 21 points, all in the first three quarters, and the Hawks never trailed.

at Indiana 105, Detroit 84: Paul George scored 21 points, helping the Pacers extend their season-best winning streak to six games. Indiana took control with a 20-5 run during the third quarter.

at Utah 105, Charlotte 98: Gordon Hayward scored 33 points and the Jazz rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

Milwaukee 137, at Phoenix 112: Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and the Bucks ended a five-game losing streak.

Memphis 107, at Minnesota 99: JaMychal Green scored a career-high 29 points and the Grizzlies won despite resting Marc Gasol, Tony Allen and Chandler Parsons on the second night of a back-to-back.

sports@latimes.com