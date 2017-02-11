NBA: Warriors beat Thunder, 130-114, in Kevin Durant's return to Oklahoma City

Kevin Durant scored 34 points in his return to Oklahoma City, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Thunder, 130-114, in a chippy game on Saturday night.

It was Durant’s first game back since he left the Thunder after eight seasons in Oklahoma City to join the rival Warriors as a free agent last summer. The crowd booed him loudly during pregame warmups, starter introductions and whenever he touched the ball.

Emotions ran high throughout the game. At one point in the third quarter, Durant and Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook yelled at each other as they walked toward their benches during a timeout. Later in the third quarter, Oklahoma City’s Andre Roberson fouled Durant hard, and the two got in each other’s faces and were called for double technicals.

Westbrook finished with 47 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

at Philadelphia 117, Miami 109: Nerlens Noel, Robert Covington and Dario Saric each scored 19 points to lead the 76ers to a victory over Miami, ending the Heat’s winning streak at 13 games. Goran Dragic had 30 points for the Heat, whose winning streak was the longest in the NBA this season, the third-best in team history and tops in league history by a sub-.500 team.

at Cleveland 125, Denver 109: LeBron James and Kyrie Irving each scored 27 points and combined for three three-pointers in Cleveland’s long-range barrage in the third quarter that sent the Cavaliers to a victory over the Nuggets. James added 12 assists in 32 minutes.

Milwaukee 116, at Indiana 100: Giannis Antetokoumpo had 20 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds to help the Bucks beat the Pacers. Mirza Teletovic made five three-pointers and had 19 points, and Malcolm Brogdon and Greg Monroe each added 17 for the Bucks.

at Houston 133, Phoenix 102: James Harden scored 40 points in three quarters and the Rockets never trailed in a victory over the short-handed Suns. Houston led by 26 at halftime and opened the second half with a 14-3 run.

at Dallas 112, Orlando 80: Wesley Matthews scored 12 of his 20 points in the first quarter, and the Mavericks cruised to a victory over the Magic. Dirk Nowitzki scored 14 points in 18 minutes.

Boston 112, at Utah 104

Clippers 107, at Charlotte 102

