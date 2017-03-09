NBA: Russell Westbrook leads the Thunder past the Spurs

Russell Westbrook had his 31st triple-double of the season to help the host Oklahoma City Thunder beat San Antonio, 102-92, on Thursday night, snapping the Spurs’ nine-game winning streak

Westbrook had 23 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists to match Wilt Chamberlain’s 1967-68 campaign for the second-most triple-doubles in a season. Victor Oladipo scored 20 points for the Thunder, who ended a four-game skid.

Kawhi Leonard scored 19 points for the Spurs, whose Tony Parker (stiff back), Manu Ginobili (rest) and Kyle Anderson (knee sprain) sat out.

Oladipo hit two three-pointers and converted a three-point play during a run that helped the Thunder take a 73-63 lead. They led 82-71 at the end of the third quarter.

at Detroit 106, Cleveland 101: The Pistons scored the first 13 points of the fourth quarter, erasing a seven-point deficit, then held on to beat the Cavaliers. Andre Drummond had 20 points and 16 rebounds for the winners. Cleveland’s LeBron James had 29 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, but the Cavaliers have now lost three straight and five of seven.

at Portland 114, Philadelphia 108 (OT): Jusuf Nurkic had a career-high 28 points and 20 rebounds, and the Trail Blazers prevailed in overtime. Philadelphia rookie Dario Saric had a season-best 28 points; Robert Covington (24 points) scored on a layup at the buzzer in regulation to tie the score at 97.

CLIPPERS 114, AT MEMPHIS 98

LAKERS 122, AT PHOENIX 110

