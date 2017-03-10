NBA: Slumping Warriors fall to the Timberwolves

Andrew Wiggins scored 20 of his 24 points in the second half and hit the go-ahead free throws with 12.8 seconds left Friday night to lift the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 103-102 victory over the scuffling Golden State Warriors at Minneapolis.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 23 for the Timberwolves, who’ve won six of eight as they try to chase down the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference playoff race. They’re 2 1/2 games behind Denver and also trail Portland and Dallas.

Klay Thompson had 30 points for the Warriors, but Stephen Curry’s shooting slump continued in the team’s fourth loss in six games since losing star forward Kevin Durant to a knee injury. Curry scored 26 points but was just 10 for 27 from the field and one for eight from three-point range. He missed a potential game winner from 18 feet in the closing seconds.

Houston 115, at Chicago 94: James Harden had 19 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds, and the Rockets avoided their first three-game losing streak. Dwyane Wade had 21 points after missing two games with a quadriceps strain for the Bulls, who have lost four straight.

at Denver 119, Boston 99: Nikola Jokic had 21 points and 10 rebounds in his return after missing two games due to illness, and the Nuggets moved a game ahead of Portland for eighth in the West. Boston went 2-3 on its western trip.

at Atlanta 105, Toronto 99: Dennis Schroder scored 26 points, 13 in the final period, and the Hawks moved to within two games of the Raptors in the race for the fourth seed in the East. DeMar DeRozan had 28 points and became the first player to score 11,000 points with Toronto.

at Milwaukee 99, Indiana 85: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton each scored 21 points, and the Bucks won their season-high fifth in a row to move into eighth place in the East.

at Dallas 105, Brooklyn 96: Harrison Barnes scored 21 points as the sluggish Mavericks slogged past the lowly Nets.

at Charlotte 121, Orlando 81: Kemba Walker scored 23 points, and Nicolas Batum had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets.

