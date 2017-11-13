NBA: LeBron James leads way in Cavaliers’ comeback

LeBron James got shoved by the Knicks and then benched by his coach.

Neither could keep him down for good.

James had 23 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds, Kyle Korver scored 19 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter to spark a huge comeback, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat New York 104-101 on Monday night.

James also had a technical foul after a first-quarter altercation with Frank Ntilikina and Enes Kanter, which seemed to charge up the Knicks. But James didn’t lose his poise then or midway through the third quarter, when Tyronn Lue yanked the five starters with the Knicks on their way to a 23-point lead.

“I knew we had another half,” James said. “Didn’t know that I was going to get snatched like that early in the third, but I felt if I got back in I could still make some plays to help our team win.”

He did, hitting two of the Cavaliers’ nine three-pointers in the fourth after they made just seven through three quarters and helping the Cavaliers charge back for their eighth straight victory at Madison Square Garden.

at Golden State 110, Orlando 100: Kevin Durant had 21 points, a season-high eight assists and seven rebounds, Shaun Livingston scored a season-best 16 points in place of the injured Stephen Curry, and the Warriors pulled away in the second half to beat the Magic.

at Portland 99, Denver 82: CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic had 17 points apiece and the Trail Blazers beat the Nuggets to snap a two-game losing streak.

at Milwaukee 110, Memphis 103: Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 points and nine rebounds to lead the Bucks to a victory over the Grizzlies.

Minnesota 109, at Utah 98: Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 points and 13 rebounds, and Jimmy Butler added 21 points and 10 assists to help the Timberwolves beat the Jazz.

at Washington 110, Sacramento 92: John Wall had 21 points and nine assists, Marcin Gortat scored 18 and the Wizards beat the Kings for their third straight win.

at New Orleans 106, Atlanta 105: Darius Miller hit four three-pointers in the fourth quarter, when he scored 14 of his 21 points, and the Pelicans survived a sloppy performance to beat the struggling Hawks.

Lakers 100, at Phoenix 93

Philadelphia 109, at Clippers 105