NBA: Kevin Durant, Warriors run streak to seven

Curry tweaked his troublesome right ankle driving left for a layup at the 9:38 mark of the first quarter with two Spurs around him. He limped into the tunnel grimacing in pain and frustration, then initially stayed in the game to shoot free throws before heading to the locker room. The team said he was getting re-taped and going through tests, then Curry didn't return — but the Warriors are going to be cautious at this stage of the season with the playoffs beginning next month.