NBA: Kevin Durant, Warriors run streak to seven

Kevin Durant had 37 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots and almost single-handedly led the undermanned Golden State Warriors' fourth-quarter rally past the San Antonio Spurs for a 110-107 win Thursday night after Stephen Curry went down early.
Durant hit his third straight jumper to tie it with 2:01 remaining before the Warriors went ahead on Draymond Green's putback the following possession. Klay Thompson made two free throws with 15.9 seconds left.
Bryn Forbes' three-point try from the top to tie it hit the front rim as the final buzzer sounded.
Green had his third triple-double this season with 11 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.
Curry was lost for the night to a rolled right ankle early in the first quarter, but the Warriors responded without their two-time MVP to win their seventh straight since the All-Star break.
Durant's 14-footer from the right wing with 3:14 left got Golden State within 103-101, and then he answered a Spurs basket with another jumper the next time.
The NBA Finals MVP blocked two shots in the first half to set a new career high for a season and now has 108, besting the 105 blocks he had in 2012-13.
LaMarcus Aldridge scored 30 points to lead the Spurs, who were without a star of their own after starting center Pau Gasol sprained the AC joint in his right shoulder late against Memphis on Monday.
Back-to-back Spurs dunks put San Antonio ahead 101-93 with 4:44 remaining before the defending champs mounted quite a comeback.
Golden State trailed 87-78 going into the final 12 minutes, earning a fourth straight win and eighth in 12 against San Antonio after a 122-105 home victory Feb. 10.
Curry tweaked his troublesome right ankle driving left for a layup at the 9:38 mark of the first quarter with two Spurs around him. He limped into the tunnel grimacing in pain and frustration, then initially stayed in the game to shoot free throws before heading to the locker room. The team said he was getting re-taped and going through tests, then Curry didn't return — but the Warriors are going to be cautious at this stage of the season with the playoffs beginning next month.
Thompson began 2 for 10 and missed his first three tries from three before connecting from the top early in the fourth. He finished with 13 points and six assists. He needs one more three-pointer to reach 200 or more threes for the sixth straight season, which would tie Curry for an NBA record of most such seasons — and also for doing it in successive years. Ray Allen has the second-most seasons with 200-plus 3s in NBA history at five.
Boston 117, at Minnesota 109: Kyrie Irving returned from a one-game absence to lead the Celtics, finishing with 23 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. The five-time All-Star, whose first season with the Celtics has been stellar save for minor injuries, was good to go after sitting out at Chicago on Monday to rest a sore left knee that was aggravated in the previous game. Al Horford added 20 points, eight rebounds, six assists for the Celtics, who remained two games behind the conference-leading Toronto Raptors in the East.
at Oklahoma City 115, Phoenix 87: Russell Westbrook had 27 points, eight rebounds and nine assists to lead the rout. Corey Brewer, released last month by the Lakers, replaced Jose Huestis in the Thunder's starting lineup and scored 17 points, making six of 11 shots.
at Miami 108, Philadelphia 99: Hassan Whiteside scored 26 points, Dwyane Wade scored 16 and the Heat continued their playoff push, moving to within a game of the sixth-place 76ers in the East.
Brooklyn 125, at Charlotte 111: Allen Crabbe made his first six three-point attempts and finished with 29 points, helping the Nets end a four-game losing streak.