NBA: Trail Blazers win 11th consecutive game

CJ McCollum scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers won their NBA-best 11th straight game with a 113-105 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night.
Damian Lillard added 24 points for the Blazers, on their longest run since also winning 11 in a row in 2013. It was the Blazers' eighth straight win at home.
LeBron James had 35 points, including a highlight-reel dunk in the first quarter that had the fans at the Moda Center momentarily stunned. He also had 14 rebounds for his sixth straight double-double. Kyle Korver added 19 points.
The Blazers, currently sitting in third in the Western Conference standings, led by as many as 15 points in the third quarter.
Toronto 106, at Indianpolis 99: DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 16 points and 17 rebounds, and Toronto rallied late for its 10th straight victory. The Raptors need one more win to tie the franchise's longest winning streak.
at San Antonio 98, New Orelans 93: LaMarcus Aldridge scored 25 points, Dejounte Murray had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and San Antonio overcame another late rally. New Orleans was playing hours after learning Pelicans and New Orleans Saints owner Tom Benson, 90, had died.
Philadelphia 118, New York 110: Joel Embiid had 29 points and 10 rebounds, Ben Simmons finished with a triple-double, and Philadelphia used a big final period to rally past New York.
at Denver 120, Detroit 113: Nikola Jokic had 23 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his eighth triple-double of the season, Jamal Murray added 26 points and Denver's playoff hopes received a much-needed boost.
at Utah 116, Phoenix 88: Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points and Rudy Gobert had 21 points and 13 rebounds to lead Utah to its eighth consecutive victory. The Suns have lost seven in a row.
Charlotte 129, At Atlanta 117: Dwight Howard scored 20 of his season-high 33 points in the second half, Nicolas Batum had a triple-double and set a career high with 16 assists as Charlotte kept its slim playoff hopes alive.
Chicago 111, at Memphis 110: Antonio Blakeney made two of three free throws with 1.8 seconds left as Chicago handed Memphis its 19th straight loss.
at Houston 101, Clippers 96