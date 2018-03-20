NBA: LeBron James puts together another triple-double

LeBron James scored 40 points as part of his third triple-double in four games and the Cavaliers beat the Milwaukee Bucks 124-117 on Monday night at Cleveland.
Coach Tyronn Lue began a leave of absence to address health issues and associated head coach Larry Drew will run the Cavaliers in Lue's absence.
James scored 17 points in the third quarter and finished with 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his 16th triple-double this season and 71st of his career.
The Bucks cut a 17-point lead to 117-109, but James drove the length of the court for a dunk with just over a minute left.
Cavaliers All-Star forward Kevin Love returned after sitting out six weeks because of a broken left hand and scored 18 points in 25 minutes.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 37 points and was 11 for 11 in free throws for Milwaukee, and Khris Middleton scored 30 points.
James' performance led to Antetokounmpo having an unusual postgame conversation.
"I was talking to myself taking a shower, asking what I did wrong because he was the first player to score 40 on me," he said. "He's the best player in the world."
at Miami 149, Denver 141 (2OT): James Johnson scored a career-high 31 points, Kelly Olynyk had 30 off the bench and the Heat set a franchise single-game scoring record.
at Brooklyn 118, Memphis 115: Allen Crabbe and Caris LeVert each scored 22 points for the Nets, who handed the Grizzlies their 15th road loss in a row.
at Philadelphia 108, Charlotte 94: Joel Embiid had 25 points and 19 rebounds, and Ben Simmons had 11 points, 12 rebounds and 15 assists for the 76ers.
at New York 110, Chicago 92: Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 22 points to lead the Knicks. The Bulls were three for 30 in three-point shots.
at San Antonio 89, Golden State 75: LaMarcus Aldridge had 33 points and 12 rebounds, and the Spurs regrouped after blowing a 16-point lead.
Detroit 106, at Sacramento 90: Blake Griffin had 26 points, nine rebounds and seven assists and the Pistons pulled away in the third quarter to end a three-game skid and win on the road for only the 10th time.
at Indiana 110, Lakers 100