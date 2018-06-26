Advertisement

NBA award winners, including Lou Williams earning sixth man award

By
Jun 25, 2018 | 11:00 PM
Clippers guard Lou Williams accepts the Sixth Man Award at the NBA Awards on Monday, June 25, 2018, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Chris Pizzello / Associated Press)

The NBA announced the league’s end-of-season awards during a show hosted by Anthony Anderson at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

Here’s a look at the winners, including Clippers shooting guard Lou Williams nabbing the Sixth Man Award and Lakers forward Kyle Kyzma being named to the All-Rookie Team:

NBA Most Valuable Player

James Harden, Houston Rockets

NBA Rookie of the Year

Ben Simmons, Philedelphia 76ers

NBA Sixth Man Award

Lou Williams, Clippers

NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

NBA Most Improved Player

Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers

NBA Coach of the Year

Dwane Casey, Toronto Raptors

NBA Basketball Executive of the Year

Daryl Morey, Houston Rockets

NBA Sportsmanship Award

Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets

Sager Strong Award

Dikembe Mutombo

Lifetime Achievement Award

Oscar Robertson

Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award

Jamal Crawford, Minnesota Timberwolves

NBA Cares Community Assist Award

Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

Play of the Year

Clutch Shot of the Year — LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

Clutch Shot of the Year

LeBron James, Cavaliers

Dunk of the Year

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Block of the Year

Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans

Assist of the Year

LeBron James, Cavaliers

Handler of the Year

Kyrie Irving, Boston Celtics

Best Style

Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

Hustle Award

Amir Johnson, 76ers

All-NBA First Team

Anthony Davis, Pelicans

Kevin Durant, Warriors

James Harden, Rockets

LeBron James, Cavaliers

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

NBA All-Rookie Team

Kyle Kuzma, Lakers

Lauri Markkanen, Chicago Bulls

Donovan Mitchell, Jazz

Ben Simmons, 76ers

Jayson Tatum, Celtics

NBA All-Defensive Team

Rudy Gobert, Jazz

Anthony Davis, Pelicans

Victor Oladipo, Pacers

Jrue Holiday, Pelicans

Robert Covington, 76ers

