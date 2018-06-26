NBA award winners, including Lou Williams earning sixth man award

The NBA announced the league’s end-of-season awards during a show hosted by Anthony Anderson at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.
Here’s a look at the winners, including Clippers shooting guard Lou Williams nabbing the Sixth Man Award and Lakers forward Kyle Kyzma being named to the All-Rookie Team:
NBA Most Valuable Player
James Harden, Houston Rockets
NBA Rookie of the Year
Ben Simmons, Philedelphia 76ers
NBA Sixth Man Award
Lou Williams, Clippers
NBA Defensive Player of the Year
Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
NBA Most Improved Player
Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers
NBA Coach of the Year
Dwane Casey, Toronto Raptors
NBA Basketball Executive of the Year
Daryl Morey, Houston Rockets
NBA Sportsmanship Award
Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets
Sager Strong Award
Dikembe Mutombo
Lifetime Achievement Award
Oscar Robertson
Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award
Jamal Crawford, Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Cares Community Assist Award
Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors
Play of the Year
Clutch Shot of the Year — LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
Dunk of the Year
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Block of the Year
Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans
Assist of the Year
LeBron James, Cavaliers
Handler of the Year
Kyrie Irving, Boston Celtics
Best Style
Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder
Hustle Award
Amir Johnson, 76ers
All-NBA First Team
Anthony Davis, Pelicans
Kevin Durant, Warriors
James Harden, Rockets
LeBron James, Cavaliers
Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
NBA All-Rookie Team
Kyle Kuzma, Lakers
Lauri Markkanen, Chicago Bulls
Donovan Mitchell, Jazz
Ben Simmons, 76ers
Jayson Tatum, Celtics
NBA All-Defensive Team
Rudy Gobert, Jazz
Anthony Davis, Pelicans
Victor Oladipo, Pacers
Jrue Holiday, Pelicans
Robert Covington, 76ers