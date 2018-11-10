Best Game Ever: At 13, Kevin Durant realized he could outplay big men

“Alright, let’s take it all the way back. I was 13 years old. I was about 5-11, I was in the eighth grade and we played against a 6-5 center. His name was “Oak Tree.” They called him that. They were from Virginia, somewhere deep in Virginia — Richmond, I think. And, I’m from Maryland and we met up somewhere in the middle and played in a tournament. This guy, he was towering over everybody. I was a skilled 5-11 big man for my team who could shoot threes and who could dribble and get past people. We ended up going into double overtime. I had probably 26 that game and we scored 52 (as a team). But I was just running circles around this big dude. I think that’s when I realized that big dudes can’t stay in front of me. That was my first taste of actually having to go against someone who was that much bigger than I was.”