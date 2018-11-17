NBA Fastbreak: The Warriors’ Durant-Green saga puts a new spin on team’s future

The hottest team in the NBA is the Oklahoma City Thunder, who have put together the second-best defense without their top perimeter defender, Andre Roberson, who isn’t scheduled to return until December. … Brooklyn got good news when the Nets discovered guard Caris LeVert’s gruesome foot injury was merely a dislocation and wouldn’t require surgery. LeVert, who could return this season, had looked like one of the most improved players in the NBA this season, averaging 18.4 points a game to lead the Nets. … The Lakers will be without Rajon Rondo for at least four weeks after he broke his hand, while the player who replaced him in New Orleans, Elfrid Payton, fractured a finger in his first game back after missing nine because of an ankle injury.