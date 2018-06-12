Advertisement

Ten international prospects not named Luka Doncic to know before the NBA draft

Jun 11, 2018 | 5:50 PM

A look at 10 other top international prospects that might get selected in the upcoming NBA draft on June 21.

Players, Ht., Wt, Age, Country (Team)

Goga Bitadze, 6-11, 250, 18, C, Republic of Georgia (Mega Leks)

Was the third player in Adriatic League history to average 12 points and seven rebounds as an 18-year-old (Nikola Jokic and Ante Zizic).

Isaac Bonga, 6-9, 205, 18, G-F, Germany (Fraport Skyliners)

The lanky small forward can handle the ball and recently made his debut with the national team.

Arnoldas Kulboka, 6-10, 205, 20, F, Lithuania (Capo d’Orlando)

Can score in a variety of ways from the wing and post, although he is unproven against elite competition.

Rodions Kurucs, 6-9, 200, 20, G-F, Latvia (FC Barcelona)

A natural scorer who can shoot well from the perimeter and off the drive, he has mainly played at the second-tier pro level.

Karim Jallow, 6-6, 200, 21, G-F, Germany (Bayern Munich)

Saw action mostly for his club’s team in the third division of Germany. He’s a versatile and athletic two-way player.

Dzanan Musa, 6-9, 195, 19, F, Bosnia-Herzegovina (KK Cedevita)

A potential late first-round pick, he averaged 12.6 points and 23 minutes a game while shooting 60.2% in the Adriatic League.

KK Cedevita's Dzanan Musa (13) chases after a loose ball against Panathinaikos' James Gist during a Euroleague game. (AFP / Getty Images)

Amine Noua, 6-8, 200, 21, F, France (Asvel)

This combo forward can score from the inside and outside. He has been on his national team since he was a teen.

Elie Okobo, 6-2, 180, 20, PG, France (Pau-Orthez)

A quick, attacking player who can finish in the lane, he also has plenty of national team and pro experience.

Billy Preston, 6-10, 230, 20, F, U.S. (Igokea Laktasi)

A SoCal native and former McDonald’s All-American who left Kansas amid a financial investigation and ended up in the Adriatic League.

Tadas Sederkerskis, 6-8, 210, 20, F, Lithuania (Nevezis Kedainiai)

Has good size for a small forward, can score in a variety of ways and is a solid defender.

