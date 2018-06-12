Ten international prospects not named Luka Doncic to know before the NBA draft

A look at 10 other top international prospects that might get selected in the upcoming NBA draft on June 21.
Players, Ht., Wt, Age, Country (Team)
Goga Bitadze, 6-11, 250, 18, C, Republic of Georgia (Mega Leks)
Was the third player in Adriatic League history to average 12 points and seven rebounds as an 18-year-old (Nikola Jokic and Ante Zizic).
Isaac Bonga, 6-9, 205, 18, G-F, Germany (Fraport Skyliners)
The lanky small forward can handle the ball and recently made his debut with the national team.
Arnoldas Kulboka, 6-10, 205, 20, F, Lithuania (Capo d’Orlando)
Can score in a variety of ways from the wing and post, although he is unproven against elite competition.
Rodions Kurucs, 6-9, 200, 20, G-F, Latvia (FC Barcelona)
A natural scorer who can shoot well from the perimeter and off the drive, he has mainly played at the second-tier pro level.
Karim Jallow, 6-6, 200, 21, G-F, Germany (Bayern Munich)
Saw action mostly for his club’s team in the third division of Germany. He’s a versatile and athletic two-way player.
Dzanan Musa, 6-9, 195, 19, F, Bosnia-Herzegovina (KK Cedevita)
A potential late first-round pick, he averaged 12.6 points and 23 minutes a game while shooting 60.2% in the Adriatic League.
Amine Noua, 6-8, 200, 21, F, France (Asvel)
This combo forward can score from the inside and outside. He has been on his national team since he was a teen.
Elie Okobo, 6-2, 180, 20, PG, France (Pau-Orthez)
A quick, attacking player who can finish in the lane, he also has plenty of national team and pro experience.
Billy Preston, 6-10, 230, 20, F, U.S. (Igokea Laktasi)
A SoCal native and former McDonald’s All-American who left Kansas amid a financial investigation and ended up in the Adriatic League.
Tadas Sederkerskis, 6-8, 210, 20, F, Lithuania (Nevezis Kedainiai)
Has good size for a small forward, can score in a variety of ways and is a solid defender.