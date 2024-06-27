Clippers select Minnesota guard Cam Christie with the No. 46 pick of NBA draft

The Clippers selected Minnesota guard Cam Christie with the No. 46 pick of the NBA draft.

The Clippers selected Minnesota guard Cam Christie with the No. 46 pick of the NBA draft, potentially adding another layer to the rivalry with the Lakers.

Christie is the brother of Lakers guard Max Christie.

“I’m just going to bring a, you know, competitive mentality,” Christie told ESPN shortly after he was drafted. “Every day, I’m going to show up. I know I have a lot of work to do, but I have a lot of motivation and good people behind me to kind of propel me to help me get to that point.”

Cam Christie said the opportunity to play against his brother added to the special moment hearing his name called during the draft.

“It means a lot,” Christie said during his ESPN interview. “It’s super cool to be NBA brothers. It’s really dope. So I thank him a lot for everything he’s taught me and I’m super excited to go out and compete against him.”

