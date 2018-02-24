Mavericks scandal shows even progressive NBA needs to improve

Among the North American major men's professional sports leagues, the NBA often is considered the most progressive.
That reputation has been earned by the league's inclusion and promotion of women — from having the highest-ranking female in North American men's pro sports organizations (Kathy Behrens, the NBA's president of social responsibility and player programs) or the first full-time female assistant coach (Becky Hammons, in her fourth year with the San Antonio Spurs).
When a monthslong Sports Illustrated investigation revealed this week that a pervasive culture of misogyny, harassment and predatory behavior existed inside the Dallas Mavericks offices for nearly two decades, Drexel University Center for Sports Management professor Ellen Staurowsky was not surprised.
The accounts she read were consistent with the disturbing tales she has heard and studied from women in the sports industry for years.
"The ones we are less likely to hear from are the ones who get out of the system because of this behavior," Staurowsky said. "I dare say that there are an ocean of those women that we'll never hear from."
There has been swift responses from the NBA and the Dallas Mavericks.
The NBA is establishing a phone hotline for league and team employees to report concerns about sexual misconduct in their workplaces, according to the Associated Press.
"This alleged conduct runs counter to the steadfast commitment of the NBA and its teams to foster safe, respectful and welcoming workplaces for all employees," NBA Executive Vice President of Communications Mike Bass said in a statement last week. "Such behavior is completely unacceptable and we will closely monitor the independent investigation into this matter."
Sports Illustrated reported that Dallas owner Mark Cuban also pledged to start an internal hotline and had fired two key figures, a Mavericks human resources executive portrayed as an enabler and a Mavericks writer who remained employed after a guilty plea for domestic violence charges and a separate accusation of violent behavior toward a female co-worker.
Former Mavericks President and Chief Executive Terdema Ussery also was accused of rampant predatory behavior and abuse of power in the article, which was published Tuesday and was based on interviews with more than a dozen current and former Mavericks employees.
Ussery was first investigated internally for inappropriate behavior in 1998, a year after he joined the organization. He left his Dallas executive post for a position with Under Armour in 2015 but resigned from there two months later.
"It has been alleged that a former officer of the organization engaged in various acts of inappropriate conduct toward women over a period of years," read a Mavericks statement issued Tuesday. "This individual left the employment of the Mavericks nearly three years ago and the Mavericks only have learned of the scope of these complaints in the past days."
The statement added, "There is no room for such conduct in the Mavericks' workplace — or any workplace."
The NBA graded well in the 2017 Racial and Gender Report Card, produced annually by the University of Central Florida's Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport. The league received a B grade for gender hiring and was tabulated to have 38.8% of its professional positions held by women.
The NBA has more female team presidents and chief executive officers — six — than any other major men's pro sports league. Two of the NBA's 10 female minority owners are investors with the Mavericks.
"I wish the takeaway would be that it doesn't matter what league you are working in, what department you are working in. It doesn't matter your history of having stood up for people's rights for X, Y and Z," said Staurowsky, who was author and editor of the book "Women and Sport," published last year. "You cannot assume that sexual harassment, that a sexually hostile work environment does not exist within your organization. Unless you have repeated and ongoing diligence and ongoing conversation and are having strong leadership from the top all the way through, there will be no change in this."
Staurowsky wondered whether anyone would make the tie to a jury's guilty ruling in 2007 that found New York Knicks coach Isiah Thomas had sexually harassed a Knicks executive.
"We tend to have short memories in terms of these things happening," said Staurowsky, who equates the issue to a toxic spill that creates a massive cleanup project.
With an established pattern of issues for women in sports, she said it would be naïve for leaders to deny problems and then express surprise at revelations.
Sports Illustrated reported that sources said the Mavericks' practice court and the locker room were refuges for female employees because they were void of the behavior that made one woman term the Dallas office environment as a "real life Animal House."
The exposure of another harassment-filled workplace in sports comes amid a larger #MeToo movement in society that shines a greater light on a dark, longstanding issue.
"Within the sports industry, it is the case that women have never been fully enfranchised or regarded as equal partners on equal terms," Staurowsky said. "That's not an accident. It's not something that occurred only among players but not among management or among executives. This is part of the fabric of this industry and is an issue that has to be addressed.
"It's very instructive in this particular franchise that the culture on the team and in the locker room was different than what it was in the front office. It says that it is possible to achieve those climates of having more respect for women."