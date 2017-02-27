NBA: Surgery for Raptors' Kyle Lowry

All-Star guard Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors will have surgery Tuesday to remove loose bodies from his right wrist but hopes to return in time for the playoffs.

Lowry took part in All-Star festivities in New Orleans last week, competing in the three-point contest and playing the next night in the All-Star game. But he said he has experienced constant soreness since then.

Free-agent guard Deron Williams signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers, who might also be adding veteran Andrew Bogut after the 7-foot Australian was waived by the Philadelphia 76ers. Bogut reportedly also will talk with the Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets before making a decision. ...

The New York Knicks will end the season without veterans Brandon Jennings and Joakim Noah after Jennings was waived and Noah had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. ...

The 76ers announced that center Joel Embiid would be sidelined indefinitely because of a left knee injury. The third pick in the 2014 draft sat out his first two seasons while recovering from foot surgery. ...

The Brooklyn Nets waived veteran forward Luis Scola.