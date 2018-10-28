NBA: Cavaliers fire coach Tyronn Lue

The Cleveland Cavaliers have fired coach Tyronn Lue after a 0-6 start.
The team announced Sunday that Lue was fired and assistant Larry Drew was named interim head coach.
Lue guided the Cavaliers to an NBA title in 2016 — Cleveland's first pro sports championship since 1964 — and helped the team to four straight finals.
But in their first season since superstar LeBron James left as a free agent, the Cavaliers are off to their worst start since losing their first seven games in the 1995-96 season.
General manager Koby Altman says the team felt it “needed a different voice and approach that required this change.”
Cleveland has been plagued by poor defense and the team hadn't been showing any improvement under Lue, who was promoted to head coach in 2016 when the Cavaliers fired David Blatt.