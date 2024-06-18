Advertisement
Clippers

Jeff Van Gundy joins Clippers as lead assistant to coach Tyronn Lue

Broadcasters Mark Jackson, Jeff Van Gundy and Mike Breen, from left, during a game between the Warriors and Bucks in 2023.
Jeff Van Gundy, center, worked as an NBA broadcaster at ESPN for 16 years before joining the Celtics last summer.
(Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)
By Broderick Turner
Staff WriterFollow
Share

Former NBA coach Jeff Van Gundy and the Clippers have agreed on a deal for him to become the top assistant on head coach Tyronn Lue’s staff, people with knowledge of the situation but not authorized to speak on the matter confirmed to The Times.

Van Gundy’s priority will be as the Clippers’ defensive coordinator, a role he takes over in the wake of Dan Craig joining the Chicago Bulls as an assistant coach last month.

Van Gundy, 62, who coached New York and Houston, coached Lue for one season in 2004 with the Rockets. The two maintained a relationship as members of the USA Basketball staff, where Lue is an assistant coach.

Advertisement

Van Gundy spent 16 years with ESPN as an analyst before he took a role with the Boston Celtics last summer.

He has an overall record of 430-318 as a head coach.

Laurence Fishburne stands on a court with his hands on his hips while portraying then-Clippers coach Doc Rivers

Clippers

Fact-checking ‘Clipped,’ a series about the Clippers’ Donald Sterling scandal

Laurence Fishburne shines as Doc Rivers, but Blake Griffin’s portrayal and other elements of “Clipped” don’t accurately reflect the Sterling scandal.

June 6, 2024

More to Read

Clippers
Broderick Turner

Broderick Turner is a Los Angeles Times reporter who covers the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement