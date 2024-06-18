Jeff Van Gundy joins Clippers as lead assistant to coach Tyronn Lue

Jeff Van Gundy, center, worked as an NBA broadcaster at ESPN for 16 years before joining the Celtics last summer.

Former NBA coach Jeff Van Gundy and the Clippers have agreed on a deal for him to become the top assistant on head coach Tyronn Lue’s staff, people with knowledge of the situation but not authorized to speak on the matter confirmed to The Times.

Van Gundy’s priority will be as the Clippers’ defensive coordinator, a role he takes over in the wake of Dan Craig joining the Chicago Bulls as an assistant coach last month.

Van Gundy, 62, who coached New York and Houston, coached Lue for one season in 2004 with the Rockets. The two maintained a relationship as members of the USA Basketball staff, where Lue is an assistant coach.

Van Gundy spent 16 years with ESPN as an analyst before he took a role with the Boston Celtics last summer.

He has an overall record of 430-318 as a head coach.