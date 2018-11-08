NBA notes: Nuggets' Nikola Jokic $25,000 for using derogatory and offensive language

The NBA has fined Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic $25,000 for using derogatory and offensive language during a postgame interview.
Jokic made his comments to the media following the Nuggets' 108-107 overtime victory against the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 31.
The fine was handed down Wednesday by Kiki VanDeWeghe, NBA executive vice president of basketball operations.
Etc.
Dwyane Wade missed Miami's game against San Antonio on Wednesday night for personal reasons. It's the first game Wade has missed this season, his 16th and final in the NBA. He's averaging 14.3 points on 45% shooting from the field in nine games, all of them as a reserve.