NBA report: Jazz center Rudy Gobert fined $25,000 for physical contact with official

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has been fined $25,000 for making physical contact with an official.

Kiki VanDeWeghe, NBA executive vice president of basketball operations, announced Gobert's punishment Sunday.

The incident occurred after Gobert was called for fouling Giannis Antetokounmpo midway through the third quarter of Utah's 109-95 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

A video replay shows Gobert touching the arm of an official in an apparent attempt to get his attention while disputing the foul call.

Etc.

Willie Reed will not travel with the Miami Heat for Monday's game in Dallas because of bursitis in his right ankle. The center was injured in the fourth quarter of Miami's win over Indiana on Saturday. He limped around for several seconds, then went down in obvious pain and eventually was carted off the court. The Heat originally called Reed's injury a calf strain, and tests performed Sunday showed the bursitis. …

The Dallas Mavericks have signed forward Ben Bentil and guard Quinn Cook to 10-day contracts to fill the open spots from a roster shakeup that came at the trading deadline.