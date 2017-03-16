NBA: Russell Westbrook's latest triple-double is good for another Thunder win

Russell Westbrook had 24 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds in three quarters for his 34th triple-double of the season and the Oklahoma City Thunder registered their fourth consecutive win with a 123-102 victory over the Raptors on Thursday night in Toronto.

The league's leading scorer moved closer to the NBA's single-season record for triple-doubles, 41 set by Oscar Robertson in the 1961-62 season.

Victor Oladipo added 23 points as the Thunder split the season series with the Raptors, the fourth consecutive year the teams have done so.

DeMar DeRozan had 22 points for the Raptors, while Serge Ibaka had 10 points against his former team.

at Cleveland 91, Utah 83: LeBron James scored 33 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, and finished with 10 rebounds and six assists in teammate Kevin Love’s return to the court. Love played for the first time since having surgery on his left knee last month and scored 10 points in 19 minutes. But Kyrie Irving, who had 21 points, and Iman Shumpert left the game with injuries. Irving didn't play in the fourth quarter because of tightness in his left knee. Shumpert sprained his left shoulder in the third quarter. Rudy Gobert led Utah with 20 points and 18 rebounds.

Memphis 103, at Atlanta 91: Marc Gasol had 18 points as part of his triple-double and the resurgent Grizzlies won their third in a row. Gasol, who had 10 rebounds and 10 assists, reached the triple-double with his assist on JaMychal Green's three-pointer with 3:10 left. Mike Conley had 22 points and 12 assists, while Green added 14 points and 12 rebounds. Tim Hardaway Jr. led Atlanta with 18 points.

Brooklyn 121, at New York 110: Brook Lopez scored 24 points and the Nets dominated the second half to beat the Knicks for the second time in five days. The Nets made five consecutive three-pointers during a 38-point third quarter, turning around the game after they made only two of 16 from behind the arc in the first half. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson contributed 20 points and 10 rebounds for Brooklyn Former Knicks star Jeremy Lin had 15 points and eight assists in his first game at Madison Square Garden this season. Kyle O'Quinn came off the bench to score 23 points for the Knicks, who still haven't won consecutive games in 2017.