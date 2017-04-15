NBA report: Sister of Celtics star Isaiah Thomas dies in car accident

NBA star Isaiah Thomas' sister has died in a one-car accident.

The Washington State Patrol said Saturday that 22-year-old Chyna J. Thomas died at the scene on Interstate 5 in Federal Way after the accident at about 5 a.m. The police report said she wasn't wearing a seat belt.

The high-scoring guard for the Boston Celtics grew up in Tacoma, Wash., where he played at Curtis High and then the University of Washington.

“We are terribly saddened by the tragic loss of Chyna Thomas,” the Celtics said in a statement. “The thoughts and prayers of the entire Celtics organization are with Isaiah and his family.”

The Celtics open the playoffs Sunday in Boston against the Chicago Bulls.

Wizards healthy for playoff run

Plenty has changed about the Washington Wizards in the two years since a playoff series loss to the Atlanta Hawks, yet Bradley Beal harbors the same feelings.

“We're still salty about it,” Beal said. “Regardless of the teams maybe (being) different than the last time we were there, that's the team that knocked us out. It's kind of a little vengeance-type thing.”

Two years ago, the Hawks eliminated the Wizards in six games in the second round, with Washington point guard John Wall dealing with a broken hand. Scott Brooks is in as Wizards coach, Dwight Howard has replaced Al Horford in Atlanta and Wall and Beal are now healthy going into the playoff rematch.

“Both teams added some different people, but the teams still play kind of the same way,” said Wall, who set career highs by averaging 23.1 points, 10.7 assists and an NBA-best 2.1 steals this season. “It's fun and it's exciting that we're healthy.”