NBA notes: Suns' Josh Jackson fined $35,000 for making 'menacing gesture' torward fan

The NBA fined Phoenix Suns rookie Josh Jackson $35,000 for “making a menacing gesture” on the playing court and “directing inappropriate language at a fan.”

The incident occurred in the Suns’ 130-88 loss to the Clippers at Staples Center on Saturday night.

Video appeared to show Jackson forming his fingers as a pretend gun and pointing it at the fan, but Jackson disputed that characterization.

Jackson said the fan had been heckling him loudly and aggressively throughout the game and that he wrongly decided to respond. Jackson said at first he intended to flip his middle finger at the heckler but decided against it and that indecision led to his hand appearing to be a pretend gun.

Spurs’ Leonard still not ready to play

The waiting for Kawhi Leonard’s season debut continues.

San Antonio’s All-Star forward did not travel with the Spurs to Miami and will not play Wednesday against the Heat.

Leonard has not played this season because of a right quadriceps injury, and there’s no known timetable for his return.

The Spurs said Joffrey Lauvergne (sprained right ankle) and Tony Parker (left quadriceps) are also out. Heat center Hassan Whiteside (bruised left knee) will miss his third consecutive game.

Ingles fined for hitting Adams

Utah Jazz swingman Joe Ingles was fined $15,000 for hitting Oklahoma City’s Steven Adams in the groin.

Ingles appeared to strike the center from the side with his left hand while Adams was guarding Rudy Gobert in the third quarter. The Jazz defeated the Thunder 96-87 on Saturday.

Hawks’ Bembry out at least a month

Atlanta Hawks swingman DeAndre’ Bembry is expected to miss four to six weeks after having surgery to repair his fractured right wrist.

Bembry suffered the injury in the season-opening win at Dallas last Wednesday.

Hernangomez has mononucleosis

Denver Nuggets forward Juancho Hernangomez will be sidelined for an undetermined amount of time because of mononucleosis.

Hernangomez didn’t travel with the Nuggets as they kick off a four-game trip in Charlotte on Wednesday.

Hernangomez will remain in Denver “as part of his recovery,” the team announced.

The 22-year-old Hernangomez sat out Monday’s 109-104 loss to Washington with what was listed as an illness.