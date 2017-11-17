NBA notes: D'Angelo Russell is expected back this season after having knee surgery

Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Friday.

The procedure was performed by Dr. Riley Williams III at the Hospital for Special Surgery. No timetable for his return was announced.

“It's an arthroscopic surgery, so the plan would be for him to return this season,” general manager Sean Marks said. “It's definitely frustrating for D'Angelo. He's going into this as another challenge. He knows he'll bounce back from this and we have no doubts in our mind that he'll be better and stronger than he was before.”

Russell missed time due to knee injuries last season, but this latest injury that occurred during the Nets' recent road trip was not related.

“This was a direct correlation to the incident that happened in Utah,” Marks said. “I think with any 21-year-old that's played a lot of basketball you're going to have a little bit of wear and tear. The good thing is he's young enough and he's certainly going to bounce back from something like this. We're not too concerned in that regard.”

Russell has played in 12 games for Brooklyn this season with team-leading averages of 20.9 points and 5.7 assists.

Spencer Dinwiddie now takes over as the starting point guard in place of Russell.

In addition, Marks said there's “probably a pretty good chance” Brooklyn applies for a disabled player exception for Jeremy Lin, who sustained a season-ending ruptured patellar tendon.

The Nets previously did not apply for the disabled player exception before Russell's injury.

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Derrick Rose, who was supposed to handle starting duties while Isaiah Thomas recovers from a hip injury, could miss three more weeks with a left ankle injury that has bothered him for a month. Rose injured the ankle Oct. 20 at Milwaukee and has missed Cleveland's past five games. The team said Friday that Rose's ankle will be immobilized for a week and he will undergo extended treatment “over the next two to three weeks.” In his first season with Cleveland, the 29-year-old Rose, whose promising career has been slowed by injuries in recent years, is averaging 14.3 points in seven games. …

Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley is out indefinitely because of a sore left heel and Achilles’ tendon. The team plans to have another update on his status in approximately two weeks. Conley will receive treatment and therapy to ease the soreness. Conley sat out Wednesday night's 116-113 loss to Indiana and also missed a Nov. 1 game against Orlando. … Toronto Raptors backup guard Delon Wright has a dislocated right shoulder. Wright was injured Wednesday night in the second quarter of Toronto's victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. The Raptors said Wright will travel with the team to New York City next week for further consultation. Wright missed the first four months last season after undergoing right shoulder surgery.