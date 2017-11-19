NBA notes: Anthony Davis clears concussion protocol; Durant and Wall to sit out games

The New Orleans Pelicans said forward Anthony Davis has been cleared from the NBA's concussion protocol and is probable for Monday night's home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Davis was diagnosed with a facial bruise near his right eye, the Pelicans said, after taking a blow from the back of Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic's head during a 146-114 loss in Denver on Friday night.

Jokic was called for an offensive foul on the play and Davis was held out for the remainder of the game. The Pelicans say Davis was re-evaluated by physicians on Saturday.

Davis, a four-time All-Star in his sixth NBA season, is averaging 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks a game this season.

Kevin Durant will miss Golden State's game against Brooklyn on Sunday night because of a sprained left ankle. Durant scored 27 points Saturday night as the Warriors rallied for a 124-116 victory at Philadelphia.

The NBA Finals MVP leads the Warriors with a scoring average of 24.9 points. Their next game after Sunday is on Wednesday at Oklahoma City, where Durant played before joining Golden State last season.

Also missing a game Sunday will be Washington Wizards guard John Wall, who has a bruised left knee. Coach Scott Brooks said there's a “great chance” the four-time All-Star will be able to return Monday night at Milwaukee.

Monday marks the first time this season the Wizards are playing on back-to-back nights. Washington, which visits Charlotte on Wednesday, is beginning a stretch of three games in four days.

Wall is averaging 19.9 points and a team-high 9.3 assists a game. He scored just eight points and missed nine of 12 field goal attempts in Friday's 91-88 loss to Miami, going scoreless through the first three quarters, and was limping in the locker room afterward.