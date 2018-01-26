NBA notes: Warriors' Kevin Durant is fined $15,000 for criticizing referee

"I wish I had handled that better obviously but it was kind of a heat-of-the-moment for me. I could be better. It was a great learning experience for me though," Durant said. " I wasn't getting picked on last night. I was being a diva last night. I've got to just own up to it. I watched it when I got home. I was wondering why he was coming at me so hard but then I watched the plays I was like, `Yeah, I looked like a jerk out there.' It was bad. Luckily we won and we can move past it and I kind of owned up to it. I'll be better next time."