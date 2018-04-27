NBA notes: Grizzlies to remove interim label for coach J.B. Bickerstaff

J.B. Bickerstaff, who has been serving in an interim basis, will be the next head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies, multiple media outlets are reporting Friday.
Bickerstaff joined the Grizzlies as associate head coach in 2016, when David Fizdale became the head coach. Fizdale was fired on Nov. 27, 2017 after a 7-12 start this season, which included eight consecutive losses.
The Grizzlies went 15-48 under Bickerstaff to finish with a record of 22-60, their worst since having the same record in 2006-07 and 2007-08.
Bickerstaff reportedly will receive a three-year deal, and an official announcement could come as soon as Friday once contract details are finalized.
This would be Bickerstaff's first job as a head coach in the NBA. He has twice been an interim coach and spent several seasons as an assistant with the Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Charlotte Bobcats.
The Washington Wizards say forward Otto Porter Jr. will miss Game 6 of the team's playoff series against the Toronto Raptors because of an injured left leg. The Wizards announced a few hours before the scheduled start of the game that Porter is sidelined indefinitely after having a medical procedure to prevent permanent damage to muscles in the leg because of compartment syndrome.