Lakers

JJ Redick isn’t alone: How first-time NBA coaches fared with no experience

Coaches Jason Kidd, left, of Dallas and Steve Kerr of Golden State chat along the sideline during a game in 2023.
Dallas’ Jason Kidd, left, and Golden State’s Steve Kerr are two of the few NBA players to have success as a head coach with no previous experience.
(Tony Gutierrez / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff
A look at how former NBA players before JJ Redick fared when they became first-time head coaches without any previous experience (does not include player-coaches or interim coaches):

Name; Team; Year(s); Record*

Steve Nash, Brooklyn; 2020-23; 101-76

Derek Fisher; New York; 2014-16; 40-96

Steve Kerr; Golden State; 2014-24; 618-315

Jason Kidd; Brooklyn; 2013-14; 49-47

Mark Jackson; Golden State; 2011-14; 130-119

Vinny Del Negro; Chicago; 2008-10; 86-90

Isiah Thomas; Indiana; 2000-03; 136-125

Doc Rivers; Orlando; 1999-04; 176-178

Larry Bird; Indiana; 1997-00; 179-87

M.L. Carr; Boston; 1995-97; 48-116

Quinn Buckner; Dallas; 1993-94; 13-69

Magic Johnson; Lakers; 1993-94; 5-11

Dan Issel; Denver; 1992-95; 106-108

Dick Van Arsdale; Phoenix; 1986-87; 14-12

Paul Silas; Clippers; 1980-83; 78-168

* includes playoffs

Notes: Does not include Don Nelson, who was a Milwaukee assistant for 18 games before replacing Larry Costello. Kevin McHale (Minnesota 2004-05) and Kevin Pritchard (Portland, 2004-05) were interim coaches.

Lakers

