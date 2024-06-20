JJ Redick isn’t alone: How first-time NBA coaches fared with no experience

More to Read

Notes: Does not include Don Nelson, who was a Milwaukee assistant for 18 games before replacing Larry Costello. Kevin McHale (Minnesota 2004-05) and Kevin Pritchard (Portland, 2004-05) were interim coaches.

The Lakers choose to hire someone with no coaching experience to lead the team, agreeing to bring in former NBA guard JJ Redick.

A look at how former NBA players before JJ Redick fared when they became first-time head coaches without any previous experience (does not include player-coaches or interim coaches):

Dallas’ Jason Kidd, left, and Golden State’s Steve Kerr are two of the few NBA players to have success as a head coach with no previous experience.

