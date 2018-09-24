NBA notes: Kawhi Leonard says he's focusing on present, not future

— Miami coach Erik Spoelstra predicts most Heat players won't sleep well on Monday night, because they know what's coming in the first day of practice on Tuesday. Dwyane Wade said Monday at the Heat's media day that he'll sleep just fine. The three-time NBA champion, who's entering his 16th and final season, said he's “trying to enjoy this, the first of the last, whatever it is, the last of the first, I don't know, the last of the lasts. I'm just trying to enjoy it. There's nothing that they can do to me this year that I haven't seen or been a part of or done.”