NBA roundup: Russell Westrook has another triple-double in another Thunder win

Russell Westbrook scored 41 points in his 29th triple-double of the season to help the Thunder beat the New Orleans Pelicans, 118-110, on Sunday night in Oklahoma City.

Westbrook had 21 points in the fourth quarter. He shot seven of 19 from the field the first three quarters and was seven for 10 in the fourth. He also had 11 rebounds and 11 assists in the 66th triple-double of his career.

Enes Kanter had 20 points and nine rebounds, and Steven Adams added 13 points and 10 boards for the Thunder, who won their third straight.

Anthony Davis scored 38 points and DeMarcus Cousins had 31 points and 10 rebounds, but he played just 22 minutes and fouled out while getting dunked on by Westbrook.

The Pelicans fell to 0-3 since acquiring Cousins in a trade with Sacramento.

Memphis 105, at Denver 98: Mike Conley scored 31 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter, and the Grizzles held off the Nuggets. Zach Randolph finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis, which snapped a two-game skid. Marc Gasol chipped in 23 points and found his mark from long range by hitting three three-pointers.

Utah 102, at Washington 92: Gordon Hayward scored 30 points, Rudy Gobert added 15 points and 20 rebounds, and the Jazz beat the Wizards for their third straight victory. Northwest Division-leading Utah led by as many as 24 points before Washington got within six with just over 2 minutes left. Hayward hit a pair of jumpers to seal the win.

at Toronto 112, Portland 106: DeMar DeRozan scored 33 points, Serge Ibaka added 18 as the Raptors won their third in a row and wrapped up a second straight season sweep of the Trail Blazers. Damian Lillard scored 28 points to lead Portland.

Boston 104, at Detroit 98: Jaylen Brown sank a three-pointer from the right corner while being fouled with 37.6 seconds remaining, part of a five-point possession that lifted the Celtics to the victory. Isaiah Thomas led Boston with 33 points. Andre Drummond had 17 points and 15 rebounds for the Pistons, but he went one of 11 on free throws.

at Milwaukee 100, Phoenix 96: Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 points, Tony Snell made a clinching three-pointer from the corner in the closing seconds and the Bucks held off the Suns. TJ Warren led the Suns with 23 points.