NBA: Warriors rally from early 22-point deficit to beat the Spurs

Stephen Curry scored 29 points, Klay Thompson had 23 and the visiting Golden State Warriors rallied from a 22-point deficit in the opening quarter to beat the San Antonio Spurs, 110-98, on Wednesday night for their ninth straight win.

Golden State (61-14) extended its lead over San Antonio to 31/2 games for the league's best record, overcoming a 29-7 deficit to beat the Spurs for the first time in three meetings this season.

Kawhi Leonard had 19 points and five assists for San Antonio, which had won five in a row.

Oklahoma City 114, at Orlando 106 (OT): Russell Westbrook had 57 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, the most points ever in a triple-double, and made a tying three-pointer at the end of regulation. Westbrook, led the Thunder from behind by as many as 21 points in the second half as he recorded his 38th triple-double of the season, scoring 19 points in the fourth quarter.

Milwaukee 103, at Boston 100: Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points and nine rebounds, and the Bucks knocked the Boston Celtics out first place in the Eastern Conference.

Charlotte 110, at Toronto 106: Marco Belinelli scored 21 points and the Hornets stopped the Raptors’ six-game win streak and prevented them from clinching home-court edge in the first round of the playoffs.

Miami 105, at New York 88: Goran Dragic had 20 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, and the Heat improved to 26-8 after an 11-30 start. The Knicks were eliminated from postseason contention for the fourth straight season.

at Memphis 110, Indiana 97: Mike Conley matched his career high with seven three-pointers on his way to 36 points, helping the Grizzlies end a four-game losing streak.

at New Orleans 121, Dallas 118: Anthony Davis had 30 points and 13 rebounds, and DeMarcus Cousins added 29 points and 16 rebounds in his return from a two-game absence.

Atlanta 99, at Philadelphia 92: Dwight Howard had 22 points and 20 rebounds for the Hawks, who are still in a fight for the fifth spot in the East.