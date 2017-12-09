NBA roundup: LeBron James' triple-double leads the Cavaliers to a victory over the 76ers

LeBron James had his 58th career triple-double and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the visiting Philadelphia 76ers 105-98 on Saturday night.

James had 30 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists to help the Cavaliers bounce back from a loss in Indiana on Friday night that ended their 13-game winning streak.

76ers forward Robert Covington fell into Cleveland's bench trying to save a loose ball with just over a minute to play. He was down for a couple of minutes before being helped to his feet and to the locker room.

Rookie Ben Simmons' breakaway dunk gave Philadelphia a 96-91 lead, but the Cavaliers ended the game on a 14-2 run.

Oklahoma City 102, at Memphis 101 (OT): Russell Westbrook overcame a seven-for-29 shooting night to record a triple-double, including two clinching free throws with 5.2 seconds left in overtime to lead the Thunder. Westbrook, who missed 11 of his 12 three-point attempts, added 14 assists and 11 rebounds.

Houston 124, at Portland 117: James Harden scored 48 points and the Rockets won their ninth straight, overcoming a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit. Harden was also had eight rebounds to help the Rockets (20-4) improve to 12-1 on the road, and Chris Paul added 24 points. Damon Lillard had 35 points for the Trail Blazers.

Miami 101, at Brooklyn 89: Goran Dragic and Tyler Johnson each scored 20 points in the Heat’s first game in Mexico, played in front of raucous 19,777 fans.

at Atlanta 117, Orlando 110: Ersan Ilyasova scored 26 points on 9-for-9 shooting and the Hawks overcame Nikola Vucevic’s triple-double (31 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists).

at Chicago 104, New York 102: The Knicks fell to 1-8 on the road as Kris Dunn made two free throws with 2.9 seconds left. New York scored 10 points in a row to tie it at 102-102.

at Milwaukee 117, Utah 100: Giannis Antetokounmpo had 37 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists and the Bucks won their third in a row. Antetokounmpo scored 24 of his points in the second half as the Bucks built a 22-point lead.

San Antonio 104, at Phoenix 101: Bryn Forbes made a three-pointer with 21.5 seconds to play for the depleted Spurs, who left Pau Gasol and Manu Ginobili home to rest after a victory over against Boston on Friday and had Danny Green (groin tightness) and Kyle Anderson (knee sprain) out with injuries.