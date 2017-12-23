NBA: Nuggets snap the Warriors’ win streak

Gary Harris scored 19 points to lead a balanced Denver offense and the Nuggets stopped the Warriors’ 11-game winning streak with a second impressive road victory in two nights, beating Golden State 96-81 on Saturday.

Nikola Jokic added 18 points and nine rebounds and Jamal Murray had 14 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Nuggets after their Friday win at Portland. They held the defending NBA champions to a season low for points.

Kevin Durant had 18 points and six rebounds in a particularly poor shooting performance for the typically efficient NBA Finals MVP. He was six for 17 and missed all five of his three-point attempts as the Warriors shot 38.6%.

at Indiana 123, Brooklyn 119 (OT): Victor Oladipo scored 38 points and was perfect from the free-throw line, helping the Pacers escape with an overtime victory over the Nets.

at Atlanta 112, Dallas 107: Dennis Schroder matched his career high with 33 points, including 27 in the second half, to help the Hawks beat the Mavericks in a matchup of last-place teams.

at Charlotte 111, Milwaukee 106: Dwight Howard had 21 points and 16 rebounds, Kemba Walker had 19 points and the Hornets battled back from an 18-point deficit to beat the Bucks.

Minnesota 115, at Phoenix 106: Jimmy Butler scored 32 points to lead six Timberwolves in double figures and Minnesota never trailed in a victory over the Suns.

Oklahoma City 103, at Utah 89: Russell Westbrook had 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Thunder won their fourth in a row with a victory over the Jazz.

at Washington 130, Orlando 103: Mike Scott scored 18 points, Otto Porter Jr. and Bradley Beal each had 17, and the Wizards beat Orlandoto hand the injury-ravaged Magic their eighth straight defeat.

at Boston 117, Chicago 92: Kyrie Irving scored 25 points, Jaylen Brown had 20 and the Celtics coasted to a victory over the Bulls.

at Toronto 102, Philadelphia 86: DeMar DeRozan scored 29 points, Serge Ibaka had 17 and the Raptors beat the 76ers for their 10th straight home victory.

New Orleans 109, at Miami 94: Ian Clark scored 19 points, Anthony Davis added 17 and the Pelicans went on a big second-half run to pull away and beat the Heat.

San Antonio 108, at Sacramento 99: LaMarcus Aldridge had 29 points and 10 rebounds, and the Spurs bounced back from a disappointing loss.

Portland 95, at Lakers 92

at Memphis 115, Clippers 112

CAPTION The Rams can clinch the NFC West for the first time since 2003 with a victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The Rams can clinch the NFC West for the first time since 2003 with a victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. CAPTION The Rams can clinch the NFC West for the first time since 2003 with a victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The Rams can clinch the NFC West for the first time since 2003 with a victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. CAPTION The Rams can clinch the NFC West with a victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. This has us asking the question, what will they do with their title hat? The Rams can clinch the NFC West with a victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. This has us asking the question, what will they do with their title hat? CAPTION Amazingly, the Chargers still have a path to the playoffs ... and it isn't that weird to think they might make it. LA Times beat writer Dan Woike breaks down the scenarios with U-T reporter Annie Heilbrunn. Amazingly, the Chargers still have a path to the playoffs ... and it isn't that weird to think they might make it. LA Times beat writer Dan Woike breaks down the scenarios with U-T reporter Annie Heilbrunn. CAPTION Broadcaster Dick Enberg, who charmed sports fans with his “Oh My!” declaration as he called some of the most memorable sporting events during the last five decades, died on Thursday, Broadcaster Dick Enberg, who charmed sports fans with his “Oh My!” declaration as he called some of the most memorable sporting events during the last five decades, died on Thursday, CAPTION For the second year in a row, the two players worked with the Rams and the non-profit LA Family Housing to help a family transitioning from homelessness. For the second year in a row, the two players worked with the Rams and the non-profit LA Family Housing to help a family transitioning from homelessness.

sports@latimes.com