NBA roundup: Warriors set down the Cavaliers again

Kevin Durant scored 32 points, Stephen Curry had 23 and the Golden State Warriors extended their road winning streak to 13 games with a 118-108 victory over the host Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.

The Warriors haven’t lost on the road since Nov. 22.

LeBron James scored 32 points for the Cavaliers, who had their home winning streak ended at 13 games.

The Cavaliers have dropped eight of 10 games dating to a loss to the Warriors on Christmas Day. They trailed 93-91 entering the fourth quarter but missed 17 of 19 shots to open the period.

at Philadelphia 117, Toronto 111: Joel Embiid had 34 points and 11 rebounds for the 76ers, whose 21-point lead was cut to one point with just over three minutes to play.

Charlotte 118, at Detroit 107: Kemba Walker scored 20 points, Dwight Howard had 21 points and 17 rebounds and the Hornets pulled away in the fourth quarter.

at Atlanta 102, San Antonio 99: Dennis Schroder scored 26 points and the Hawks held off the Spurs in the closing seconds. LaMarcus Aldridge had 25 points for San Antonio, which is 10-14 on the road.

at Chicago 119, Miami 111: Zach LaVine scored 18 points, Justin Holiday had seven three-point baskets and scored 25 points, and the Bulls ended the Heat’s winning streak at seven games.

Milwaukee 104, at Washington 95: Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points and had a career-high 20 rebounds for the Bucks, who went on an 11-0 run in the final minutes. John Wall had 27 points for the Wizards, who committed 23 turnovers.

New York 119, at Brooklyn 104: Kristaps Porzingis had 26 points and Michael Beasley had 23 for the Knicks in the first game of a seven-game trip, their longest since the 1988-89 season.

at Oklahoma City 95, Sacramento 88: Russell Westbrook had 19 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists before picking up two technical fouls for complaining about a traveling call and being ejected. The Thunder rallied from a 15-point first-half deficit.

Indiana 109, at Utah 94: Victor Oladipo scored 28 points and the Pacers shot 54% from three-point range. Oladipo got going in the second quarter during a 15-2 run that gave Indiana a 14-point lead. Donovan Mitchell scored 23 for the Jazz.

at Memphis 123, Lakers 114

at Clippers 113, Houston 102