NBA roundup: Magic overcome Kyrie Irving's 40 points to beat Celtics

Elfrid Payton had 22 points and the Orlando Magic won for just the third time in their last 20 games, overcoming Kyrie Irving's 40 points to beat the Boston Celtics 103-95 on Sunday.

Orlando snapped a 14-game losing streak at Boston. The Magic had lost 10 in a row on the road overall since early December.

Irving sat out Boston's previous game to rest a sore left shoulder. Despite his efforts, the Celtics dropped their season-worst third straight home game.

Evan Fournier added 19 and Aaron Gordon had a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Magic.

Nets 101, at Pistons 100: Spencer Dinwiddie's jumper with 0.9 seconds left lifted Brooklyn over Detroit, the Pistons' fifth straight loss.

After a basket by Andre Drummond put the Pistons ahead with 4.7 seconds left, Dinwiddie took the inbounds pass, drove to 14 feet and drained a jumper against his former teammates.

Caris LeVert split a pair of free throws with 13.7 seconds left, giving the Nets a 99-98 edge.

Langston Galloway misplayed the ensuing inbounds pass, but was able to knock the ball to Drummond. Detroit's center nearly traveled in a rare drive from outside the 3-point arc, and flipped in a go-ahead shot. Dinwiddie finished with 22 points. Tobias Harris led the Pistons with 20.

Pacers 94, at Spurs 86: Victor Oladipo scored 19 points and the Indiana Pacers defeated San Antonio 94-86 on Sunday night, snapping the Spurs' 14-game home winning streak.

Darren Collison added 15 points for Indiana, which snapped a three-game losing streak in San Antonio.

The Spurs lost at home for the third time this season and the first since Nov. 10 against Milwaukee.

Pau Gasol had 14 points to lead San Antonio.

With Manu Ginobili, Rudy Gay and Kawhi Leonard out with injuries, the Spurs opted to bring Tony Parker off the bench for just the 14th time in 1,165 career games.

Parker responded with 12 points and five assists, but LaMarcus Aldridge struggled without the veteran point guard.

The Pacers stymied Aldridge offensively even without the injured Myles Turner, limiting the Spurs forward to a season-low 10 points. Aldridge started 1 for 4, with his only basket coming on a put-back of Danny Green's missed jumper, and finished 5 for 14 from the field.