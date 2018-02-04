NBA roundup: Celtics edge Trail Blazers on Al Horford's last-second shot

Al Horford made a 15-foot fadeaway jumper at the buzzer to help the Boston Celtics finish off the visiting Portland Trail Blazers 97-96 on Sunday, giving New England fans a few hours to get home before the Super Bowl.
The crowd at TD Garden was dotted with jerseys for Patriots stars Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. A Philadelphia Eagles fan shown on the Jumbotron repeatedly got booed.
Horford wound up with 22 points and 10 rebounds, helping Boston win its fourth in a row.
Damian Lillard shot just 6 for 19, but scored Portland's final eight points, including a 3-point play with 7.2 seconds remaining to give the Blazers a 96-95 lead.
C.J. McCollum led the Blazers with 22 points and Lillard added 21.
Boston trailed 85-79 with 5:37 to go before going on an 11-0 run, sparked by consecutive 3-pointers from Semi Ojeleye, Jayson Tatum and Horford. Tatum had 17 points and Jaylen Brown scored 16 for the Celtics.
at Toronto 101, Memphis 86: Delon Wright scored 15 points, DeMar DeRozan and Fred VanVleet each added 13 and the Raptors pulled away in the fourth quarter for their fifth straight home win over the slumping Grizzlies.
Jonas Valanciunas scored 12 points, Kyle Lowry had 11 and Pascal Siakam 10 as the Raptors improved to 21-4 at home, the best record in the NBA. Toronto is 14-4 when VanVleet scores 10 or more points. He matched his career high with seven rebounds and had eight assists.
Marc Gasol scored 20 points and Andrew Harrison had 16 for the Grizzlies, who have lost six straight road games.
Atlanta 99, at New Yrok 96: Kent Bazemore's three-pointer with 6.7 seconds left lifted the Hawks to the win after they trailed by six points, 93-87, with 2:16 left.
Bazemore was wide open in the left corner and hit for a 98-96 lead. Tim Hardaway Jr. then stepped on the line trying to inbound, giving the ball back to Atlanta. After Dewayne Dedmon made one of two foul shots, Hardaway missed a potential tying three-pointer.
Bazemore led the Hawks with 19 points. Mike Muscala scored 15 and Taurean Prince had 13. Dedmon finished with 12 points and 14 rebounds, while Dennis Schroeder added 10 points for Atlanta.
Kristaps Porzingis scored 22 for the Knicks. Trey Burke added 14, Jarrett Jack and Kyle O'Quinn each scored 11, and Enes Kanter finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Milwaukee 109, at Brooklyn 94: Eric Bledsoe scored 28 points, John Henson had 19 points and 18 rebounds, and the Bucks easily extended their winning streak over the Nets to 10 games.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo left with an apparent right ankle injury in the fourth quarter, but by then Milwaukee was in control of a game it led by as many as 28 points. He finished with 16 points and eight rebounds.
Khris Middleton also had 16 points for the Bucks, who improved to 6-1 since firing Jason Kidd and moved a season-best six games over .500 at 29-23.
DeMarre Carroll and Caris LeVert each scored 15 for the Nets, who lost for the sixth time in seven games.
Hornets 115, at Suns 110: Nicolas Batum scored 22 points and the Charlotte Hornets rallied from a 21-point second-half deficit to beat the Phoenix Suns 115-110 on Sunday.
Kemba Walker and Dwight Howard added 18 apiece for the Hornets, who staged their biggest comeback of the season and matched their season best with three straight wins.
Rookie Josh Jackson scored a career-high 23 and T.J. Warren added 21 for the Suns, who led 78-57 with 7:53 left in the third quarter. Devin Booker and Dragan Bender added 18 apiece.
Booker, already playing with bruised ribs, left the game with a left hip pointer with 6:53 to play. Phoenix played without forward Marquese Chriss due to a team rules violation.
The Hornets, opening a four-game trip through the West, outscored the Suns 20-2 to start the fourth quarter. Booker was hurt fouling Cody Zeller on a layup, and that three-point play capped the outburst and gave Charlotte a 106-96 lead.