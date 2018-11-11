NBA: Mike Conley scores 32 points sending Grizzles past 76ers in OT

Mike Conley scored a season-high 32 points, including 21 after halftime, as the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers 112-106 in overtime on Saturday night.
Marc Gasol finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds as Memphis remained undefeated at home. Garrett Temple added 17 for the Grizzlies.
J.J. Redick led the Sixers with 20 points, while Ben Simmons finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds. T.J. McConnell had 16 points and seven assists, including a key fourth-quarter offensive burst.
Joel Embiid had 14 points and 14 rebounds for Philadelphia, but was 4 of 15 from the field.
at Spurs 96, Rockets 89: LaMarcus Aldridge had 27 points and 10 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs held on to beat the Houston Rockets 96-89 on Saturday night.
DeMar DeRozan had a season-low 13 points, but added 11 rebounds in 39 minutes as San Antonio snapped a two-game skid.
James Harden had 25 points to lead Houston and Eric Gordon added 23. Chris Paul was held to 13 points on 4-for-13 shooting.
at Raptors 128, Knicks 112: Pascal Siakam scored a career-high 23 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 19 points and 10 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors beat the New York Knicks 128-112 on Saturday, improving their NBA-leading record to 12-1.
OG Anunoby scored 16 points and Kawhi Leonard, Serge Ibaka and Delon Wright each had 12 as the Raptors won their sixth straight home meeting with the Knicks and improved to 7-0 at home this season. Toronto has won six straight overall.
Toronto's Nick Nurse became the first coach to win 12 of his first 13 games since Lawrence Frank started 13-0 with the New Jersey Nets in 2004.
Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 27 points and Enes Kanter had 15 points and 15 rebounds for the Knicks, who have lost 16 of their past 19 against the Raptors.
Wizards 116, at Heat 110: John Wall scored 28 points, Jeff Green had 19 and 10 rebounds, and Washington ran away in the fourth quarter to beat Miami.
Bradley Beal and Austin Rivers each scored 18 points for the Wizards, who won for only the third time in 12 games to start the season. Rivers and Wall had 10 points apiece in the final quarter.
Washington opened the fourth on a 31-12 run, before the Heat trimmed what was as much as a 17-point deficit down considerably in the final minutes but never seriously threatened again. Dwight Howard finished with 11 points and 16 rebounds for the Wizards.
Josh Richardson scored 24 points and Rodney McGruder had a career-high 22 for the Heat. The Heat were again without Dwyane Wade, who sat a third consecutive game after the birth of his daughter.
at Bulls 99, Cavaliers 98: Zach LaVine scored 24 points, rookie Ryan Arcidiacono added 15 and Chicago rebounded to beat Cleveland after blowing an early 16-point lead.
Wendell Carter Jr. also had 15 points for Chicago.
Tristan Thompson had 22 points and 12 rebounds for the league-worst Cavs.
at Pelicans 119, Suns 99: Anthony Davis had 26 points and 12 rebounds to help New Orleans beat Phoenix.
Julius Randle added 22 points and 16 rebounds, and New Orleans never trailed in winning its second straight game after a six-game losing streak. T.J. Warren led the Suns with 25 points.
at Warriors 116, Nets 100: Kevin Durant had 28 points and 11 assists, Quinn Cook scored a season-high 27 in place of injured Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors used another big run in the third quarter to pull away and beat the Brooklyn Nets 116-100 on Saturday.
Klay Thompson added 24 points on an uneven shooting night while Damian Jones had eight points and six rebounds for the Warriors.
Two days after losing Curry to a groin injury in a 23-point home loss to Milwaukee, Golden State bounced back with little problem while their leading scorer sat at home watching.
Draymond Green was also missing from Steve Kerr's lineup but Durant made both absences a moot point while ending Brooklyn's three-game winning streak.
at Mavericks 111, Thunder 96: Rookie Luka Doncic scored 22 points and veteran J.J. Barea added 21 off the bench, including 16 in a first-half surge, as the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-96 Saturday night.
The Mavericks won for the second time in nine games and snapped the Thunder's seven-game winning streak after they had lost their first four games of the season.
Harrison Barnes and Dorian Finney-Smith scored 11 points each and Dennis Smith Jr. had 10 for Dallas.
Paul George and Steven Adams had double-doubles for Oklahoma City, each finishing with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Dennis Schroder added 19 points and Jerami Grant had 13.