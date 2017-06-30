Sparks defeat Dream for seventh win in a row

Candace Parker finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds, Chelsea Gray added 20 points, and Los Angeles beat the Atlanta Dream 85-76 on Friday night for the Sparks' seventh consecutive victory.

The score was tied at 23 after the first quarter, but the Sparks opened the second on a 16-2 run — with six points apiece from Riquna Williams and Parker — as Atlanta went scoreless for six-plus minutes. The Dream closed the first half on an 11-5 spurt to pull to within 44-36.

Parker made back-to-back three-pointers early in the third quarter for a 52-38 lead. Atlanta got to within eight points with 1:07 left but an offensive rebound led to Gray's three-point play to seal it.

Nneka Ogwumike had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Sparkls (11-3), who shot 51.7% from the field, including eight of 17 from distance.

Tiffany Hayes scored 18 points and Elizabeth Williams added 16 for Atlanta (6-6), which has lost six of seven.