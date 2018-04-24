UCLA appears to add offensive line graduate transfer Justin Murphy

UCLA has boosted its offensive line with the apparent addition of Justin Murphy, a graduate transfer from Texas Tech.
Murphy announced the move on social media Tuesday, tweeting, “Looks like I’m headed to LA! Go Bruins!”
Murphy twice had seasons cut short because of serious knee injuries with the Red Raiders, prompting him to take a medical retirement late in the 2016 season, when he was a redshirt sophomore.
He started eight games in 2016 and four games in 2015 while switching between right tackle and right guard. He was an Academic All-Big 12 first team selection in 2016.
UCLA running backs coach DeShaun Foster held the same position at Texas Tech in 2016 before rejoining his alma mater last season.
